LA Times Today: Last call? VIPs could drink alcohol until 4 a.m. at new Clippers arena if this bill becomes law

In 1935, California established the last call for alcohol at 2 am. That is when bars and restaurants are legally bound to stop serving alcohol. But last month the state senate approved a bill which would extend the sale of alcohol to a select few.



L.A. Times Mackenzie Mays explains.