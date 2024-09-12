LA Times Today: Child care is a ‘textbook example of a broken market.’ Where do Harris, Trump go from here?

Child and family policies are big talking points for both the Democratic and Republican candidates for the white house this year. But when it comes to affordable childcare which ticket actually delivers?



Jenny Gold covers childhood development and education for the Times and joined Lisa McRee to breakdown their differences and talk about whether affordable childcare is possible at all.