LA Times Today: Can chess games and toilet paper change prison culture? Inside San Quentin’s big experiment

San Quentin is California’s oldest state prison and housed some of the most notorious inmates over the years including Charles Manson and Richard Ramirez, the “Night Stalker”. Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom announced sweeping changes to re-envision prison life starting at San Quentin.



L.A. Times staff writer Hannah Wiley went inside the infamous walls to get a firsthand look.