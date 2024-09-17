LA Times Today: The top highlights of the 2024 Emmys

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

“Shōgun” set an Emmy record on Sunday night as it took home 18 awards for a single season. Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” pulled off a near sweep of the limited series category. And “The Bear” dominated the comedy field, even though it missed out on the biggest comedy prize.



L.A. Times television reporter Glenn Whipp joined Lisa McRee to talk about the best moments from the 76th Emmy Awards.