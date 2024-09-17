Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs charges announced
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been indicted on three counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution as part of a sweeping federal probe.
The indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges that the music mogul for years ran a “criminal enterprise” that threatened and abused women and utilized members of the Combs enterprise to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.
