LA Times Today: Gen Z’s loneliness crisis may be changing entertainment tastes. Can Hollywood adapt?

Experts say that Gen Z is lonelier than previous generations. They’re more socially isolated, which has caused a generational change in their tastes and preferences and that is presenting some interesting new opportunities for Hollywood.



Ryan Faughnder is the senior editor of L.A. Times’ Company Town and he joined Lisa McRee with the story.