LA Times Today: Why USC sold Coliseum field space to DirecTV: It’s ‘an adapt-or-die scenario’

If you’ve attended a USC football game this year you’ve probably seen new advertising at the back of each end zone. USC is one of the first schools to take advantage of the NCAA’s new rules allowing on-field sponsorship ads.



L.A. Times staff writer Ryan Kartje has written about the ever changing landscape of college athletics.