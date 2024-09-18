LA Times Today: VA must build more housing on West L.A. campus, and UCLA and Brentwood School leases are illegal, judge rules

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

In 2021, a bulldozer cleared an encampment of homeless veterans outside of the historic V.A. hospital in west L.A. For years, the V.A. has leased some of its land—which was intended for veterans—to a private school, UCLA and the city for a public park.



But now, after years of lawsuits, a federal court ruling may return that land to the vets.



The Times’ Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee with the historic decision.