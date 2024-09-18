LA Times Today: VA must build more housing on West L.A. campus, and UCLA and Brentwood School leases are illegal, judge rules
In 2021, a bulldozer cleared an encampment of homeless veterans outside of the historic V.A. hospital in west L.A. For years, the V.A. has leased some of its land—which was intended for veterans—to a private school, UCLA and the city for a public park.
But now, after years of lawsuits, a federal court ruling may return that land to the vets.
The Times’ Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee with the historic decision.
