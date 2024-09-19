Free pet clinic provides veterinary care to residents of Skid Row

Pets’ Landing, a quarterly project by the People Concern’s K9 Connection program, provides medical care, grooming and equipment to pets on Skid Row.

Pets’ Landing, a project by the People Concern’s K9 Connection program, provides free veterinary care every three months to Skid Row residents.



Held at the Inner City Law Center parking lot on the second Saturday of March, June, September and December, the initiative partners with legal and health services to support the area’s most vulnerable, wherever they may be on their way to finding long-term housing.



404’s Safi Nazzal spoke with pet owners and organizers to learn more about the growing, volunteer-run pet clinic.

