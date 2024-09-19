Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:29
Free pet clinic provides veterinary care to residents of Skid Row
Housing & Homelessness

Free pet clinic provides veterinary care to residents of Skid Row

Pets’ Landing, a quarterly project by the People Concern’s K9 Connection program, provides medical care, grooming and equipment to pets on Skid Row.

By Safi Nazzal
Share via
Pets’ Landing, a project by the People Concern’s K9 Connection program, provides free veterinary care every three months to Skid Row residents.

Held at the Inner City Law Center parking lot on the second Saturday of March, June, September and December, the initiative partners with legal and health services to support the area’s most vulnerable, wherever they may be on their way to finding long-term housing.

404’s Safi Nazzal spoke with pet owners and organizers to learn more about the growing, volunteer-run pet clinic.
Housing & HomelessnessCalifornia
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

Advertisement