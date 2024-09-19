LA Times Today: Inside California’s brutal underground market for puppies

Every year thousands of dogs are transported from the Midwest into California and sold under the false pretense of being California bred.



An L.A. Times investigation has revealed California has been destroying dogs veterinary records leaving little information about the animal’s health and origin. It also left unsuspecting buyers with either sick or dying puppies.



Melody Gutierrez and Alene Tchekmedyian spent a year investigating this story and joined Lisa McRee with more