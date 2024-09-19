LA Times Today: After a few tough years, things are back on track for film festivals in Cannes, Venice and Toronto

Film festivals around the world are coming off a few tough years, including covid and the Hollywood strikes. But it’s the festivals—Cannes, Venice, Toronto and others—that will determine and shape the race for Oscars. And this year, things are back on track.



L.A. Times deputy editor of entertainment Matt Brennan, went to the Toronto International Film Festival to break it all down for us.