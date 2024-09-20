LA Times Today: Patt Says: Crayola granted trademark for more than its iconic colors

Crayola crayons have been coloring the lives of people around the world for more than 100 years. Their bright colors are often a big part of childhood creativity and imagination.



But, as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison reports, Crayola wants to be known for more than just its signature hues.



Here’s what Patt says.