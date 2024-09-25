LA Times Today: California lawsuit accuses Exxon Mobil of misleading the public about plastic recycling

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday the first of its kind lawsuit against one of the biggest corporations in the world. Exxon Mobile makes plastics, which we now know pollute not just our waters and land, but also our bodies.



This, after Governor Gavin Newsom this weekend outlawed plastic bags at checkout stands beginning in 2026.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust joined Lisa McRee with more.