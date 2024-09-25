LA Times Today: From Camarillo to Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ star tells her story
For any kid growing up in musical theater, starring in the Broadway smash, “Hamilton” would be a dream come true.
It’s been almost a decade now since “Hamilton” first premiered in New York and now it’s back at the Hollywood Pantages Theater. It’s also a homecoming for Camarillo native Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama, who plays Eliza Hamilton in the show.
