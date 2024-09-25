LA Times Today: From Camarillo to Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ star tells her story

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

For any kid growing up in musical theater, starring in the Broadway smash, “Hamilton” would be a dream come true.



It’s been almost a decade now since “Hamilton” first premiered in New York and now it’s back at the Hollywood Pantages Theater. It’s also a homecoming for Camarillo native Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama, who plays Eliza Hamilton in the show.