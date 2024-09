Banning football standout Steven Perez

Banning football standout Steven Perez talks about his season and the terrific Marine League matchups ahead (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

In this week’s episode of ‘Friday Night Live,’ Eric Soneheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk to versatile Banning football standout Steven Perez about his season and the terrific Marine League matchups ahead.