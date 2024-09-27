LA Times Today: Hot, dirty, dangerous: Aerial firefighting is a labor of love

We’ve all seen news footage of planes dropping clouds of retardant on wildfires, helping crews on the ground battle blazes. Aerial firefighting is a vital, but risky, line of work and the number of pilots willing to do it is shrinking.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan got a look into the dangerous world of aerial firefighting.