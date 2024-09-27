LA Times Today: Inside L.A.’s new slime museum, the Sloomoo Institute

It’s amazing what a little slime can do for your well-being. And now we have the Sloomoo Institute, a hands-on slime factory that opened its newest location in L.A. earlier this month. It features giant slime-filled vats, Nickelodeon-style slime falls and a D.I.Y. bar where you can make your own slime.



It’s a world of sensory play and it’s not just for kids.