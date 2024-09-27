LA Times Today: Inside L.A.’s new slime museum, the Sloomoo Institute
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
It’s amazing what a little slime can do for your well-being. And now we have the Sloomoo Institute, a hands-on slime factory that opened its newest location in L.A. earlier this month. It features giant slime-filled vats, Nickelodeon-style slime falls and a D.I.Y. bar where you can make your own slime.
It’s a world of sensory play and it’s not just for kids.
It’s a world of sensory play and it’s not just for kids.