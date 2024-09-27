LA Times Today: How many foster kids are homeless in L.A. County? Nobody knows

Today, there are more than 75,000 homeless people in L.A. County. But one thing that’s not clear: how many of them are foster kids. No one seems to know – not the county which runs foster care or the state, which oversees it.



L.A. Times reporter Rebecca Ellis joined Lisa McRee with more.