Flying Taxis in Los Angeles?
Are there flying taxis in our future? Well if Joby Aviation gets its way, then yes...at least at some point. Tom Carroll stopped by a publicity event they held at the Grove and spoke to one the mechanical engineers who’s helped get this aircraft off the ground.
