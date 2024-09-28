Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:27
Flying Taxis in Los Angeles?
California

Flying Taxis in Los Angeles?

Are there flying taxis in our future? Well if Joby Aviation gets its way, then yes...at least at some point. Tom Carroll stopped by a publicity event they held at the Grove and spoke to one the mechanical engineers who’s helped get this aircraft off the ground.

By Tom Carroll
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

