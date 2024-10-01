LA Times Today: How two women became best friends, despite a 30 year age gap

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

L.A. Times reporter Deborah Vankin and Loraine Despres are best friends who travel the world together, connecting through art and literature. But there’s something unusual about their friendship – a 30 year age gap.



Deborah and Loraine shared their special friendship with us.