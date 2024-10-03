LA Times Today: ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’: How violence, drugs and football made a monster

Aaron Hernandez was a star NFL player for the New England Patriots. But in 2013, at the height of his career, Hernandez was arrested and then convicted of murder. And while in prison, he killed himself in his cell.



A new docuseries airing on FX examines Hernandez’s complex and troubled life.



L.A. Times freelance journalist Stuart Miller has written about it and joined Lisa McRee with more.