LA Times Today: Over 900 hundred bills later, Governor Newsom clears desk

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Various aspects of life are about to change in California, thanks to a flurry of last minute bills that were sent to the governor ahead of Monday’s legislative deadline.



Well over 900 bills crossed the governor’s desk, covering a wide array of issues from banning plastic bags to racism and reparations. Laurel Rosenhall is the Sacramento bureau chief for the L.A. Times and she joined Lisa McRee to talk about the new laws.