LA Times Today: California legal weed industry in tumult over pesticides in pot
California’s marijuana industry is in a state of chaos following an L.A. Times investigation that found high levels of pesticides in legal weed products. And now, with slumping sales, the higher priced and highly taxed legal pot is being out-competed by the larger underground illegal cannabis market.
Investigative reporter Paige St. John joins me for a follow up to her investigation.
