LA Times Today: California legal weed industry in tumult over pesticides in pot

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

California’s marijuana industry is in a state of chaos following an L.A. Times investigation that found high levels of pesticides in legal weed products. And now, with slumping sales, the higher priced and highly taxed legal pot is being out-competed by the larger underground illegal cannabis market.



Investigative reporter Paige St. John joins me for a follow up to her investigation.