LA Times Today: High school girls’ flag football takes off in second season
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
Last fall, girls’ flag football debuted as an official high school sport here in California.
Now in its second year, the sport is truly taking off and teams like the eagle rock high school eagles are building on the success of last season. They’re led by Haylee Weatherspoon, who scored 41 touchdowns last season.
Now in its second year, the sport is truly taking off and teams like the eagle rock high school eagles are building on the success of last season. They’re led by Haylee Weatherspoon, who scored 41 touchdowns last season.