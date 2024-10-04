LA Times Today: Friend, customer, victim? L.A. case tests limits of murder charges for fentanyl overdoses

Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in L.A. County. In 2016 there were 109 fentanyl overdose deaths. Last year, that number had surged to more than 1,900. Now, L.A. County prosecutors are trying something new – for the first time, they’ve brought murder charges in the case of a fentanyl overdose.



L.A. Times reporter Matthew Ormseth has the story.