LA Times Today: How to tour a haunting Santa Barbara estate that’s been frozen in time for half a century

For half a century, a French palace has sat unchanged on a Santa Barbara bluff – its enigmatic owner spending millions of dollars to preserve the mansion as it had been. And now, after all these years visitors can go inside it.



L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds joined Lisa McRee with more on the mysteries of the mansion.