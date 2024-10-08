LA Times Today: California’s legal weed system is broken, while Michigan’s is thriving. What gives?

Recreational marijuana use has been legal in California for nearly eight years. And while the Golden State has a stoner reputation, another state has surpassed it to become the largest cannabis market in the country.



L.A. Times enterprise reporter Connor Sheets joined Lisa McRee with more on how Michigan rose to the top of the weed marketplace.