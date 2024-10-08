LA Times Today: Disney-obsessed couple lose lawsuit to get back into exclusive Club 33

Millions of people visit Disneyland each year, but only a select few have gained admission into the most secretive club at the happiest place on earth – Club 33. When one Disney-obsessed Arizona couple was kicked out, they sued.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.