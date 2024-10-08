LA Times Today: On the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, the Middle East braces for a wider war

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Deserted villages in southern Lebanon. Rockets raining down on Tel Aviv. Millions displaced in Gaza and the Middle East bracing for a wider war. One year after the October 7 Hamas attack, the region is still aflame with tensions high and no diplomatic solutions in sight.



L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos joined Lisa McRee with the latest from Beirut.