UCLA sees multiple protests on Oct. 7, without incident
One year into Israel’s war and on the anniversary of Hamas’ 2023 attack, demonstrators, mourners and theater-goers gathered at UCLA to protest and commemorate Oct. 7.
On the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, two weeks into the fall quarter, UCLA’s campus was on high alert.
The spring saw nationwide anti-war encampments form across college campuses, with UCLA receiving some of the worst pushback, as outside agitators attacked the camp and left many demonstrators injured in April.
UCPD’s delayed response led to an investigation by UC President Michael V. Drake, who in August directed chancellors at all 10 UC campuses to strictly enforce new rules against encampments, obstruction of pathways and masks shielding the identities of rule-breakers.
But on the anniversary, multiple protests occurred without incident.
A play, “October 7,” drawn from interviews with survivors of Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel, made its West Coast premiere at the heavily secured Fowler Museum on campus.
A pro-Palestinian demonstration, organized by Students for Justice in Palestine, strayed from but eventually landed in UC’s newly established free-speech zones.
The students have called for the university’s divestment from Israel, the abolition of the UC Police Department, as well as severing of academic ties to Israeli institutions.
The rally ended in front of Murphy Hall, just as Israel flag bearers were beginning to appear for an Oct. 7 vigil. SJP urged attendees to disperse and not engage with the incoming group.
UCPD released a statement Monday evening, accusing SJP of violating the campus’ new time, place and manner policies by protesting outside appointed zones and defying orders to stop using amplified sound.
By sunset, members of the Jewish community gathered at Bruin Plaza in solemn remembrance, holding yellow roses, with speakers invoking support for the Israel Defense Forces and the return of the remaining hostages.
The night ended with Hatikvah, Israel’s national anthem, and hardly any confrontation between the two groups, but with tensions unresolved as Israel’s war continues to escalate in the Middle East.
