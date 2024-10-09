LA Times Today: L.A. confiscated his goats. He went to war with Animal Services to get them back

One man, five goats, an angry landlady and frustrated neighbors. What could possibly go wrong?



L.A. Times reporter Noah Goldberg wrote about confiscated goats in the hills of Elysian Heights and the legal battle that followed.