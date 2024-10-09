LA Times Today: Patt Says: CalTech’s newest class is mostly female for the first time

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Recent reports show that women make up about one-third of the workforce in careers focused on science, math and technology. While the gap has gotten smaller in recent years, there is still a ways to go until stem fields reach gender parity.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison says one local institution is helping bridge that gap.



Here’s what Patt says.