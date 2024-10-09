LA Times Today: L.A. mayor selects longtime lawman Jim McDonnell as city’s next police chief

The safety and security of Los Angeles is now in the hands of its newest police chief, Jim Mcdonnell, who was hired last week. But his first priorities may be in his own department – which is facing staff shortages, low morale and daunting security challenges posed by the upcoming World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.



Investigative crime writer, Richard Winton joined Lisa McRee with more on the new chief.