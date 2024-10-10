LA Times Today: In fight of his life, UCLA’s Rod Foster holds fast to his faith

Rod Foster was just a freshman when he helped UCLA reach the 1980 NCAA basketball championship game. In 1983, the “Rocket” – as he was aptly nicknamed – was drafted by the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. But his pro career was cut short following a Jeep accident.



Now Foster is facing his toughest opponent of all – his own body.



L.A. Times staff writer Ben Bolch is here with his story.