LA Times Today: In fight of his life, UCLA’s Rod Foster holds fast to his faith
Rod Foster was just a freshman when he helped UCLA reach the 1980 NCAA basketball championship game. In 1983, the “Rocket” – as he was aptly nicknamed – was drafted by the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. But his pro career was cut short following a Jeep accident.
Now Foster is facing his toughest opponent of all – his own body.
L.A. Times staff writer Ben Bolch is here with his story.
