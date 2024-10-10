LA Times Today: He told followers he was the son of God. She helped get him arrested on sex trafficking charges

A charismatic pastor with millions of followers in the Philippines and a church here in the San Fernando Valley is now behind bars. Apollo Quiboloy was arrested by Filipino authorities on charges of child sex abuse and human trafficking in connection with a church in Van Nuys.



Noah Goldberg wrote about the larger-than-life pastor and the woman who brought him down.