LA Times Today: He told followers he was the son of God. She helped get him arrested on sex trafficking charges
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
A charismatic pastor with millions of followers in the Philippines and a church here in the San Fernando Valley is now behind bars. Apollo Quiboloy was arrested by Filipino authorities on charges of child sex abuse and human trafficking in connection with a church in Van Nuys.
Noah Goldberg wrote about the larger-than-life pastor and the woman who brought him down.
Noah Goldberg wrote about the larger-than-life pastor and the woman who brought him down.