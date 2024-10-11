Young daters are sick of swiping. Could these new apps win them over?
Tinder, Bumble and Hinge still dominate the online dating market, but they’re facing serious challenges in terms of growth. Why? Gen Z and millennials now make up the majority of the dating pool and to put it kindly, they’re over it. Younger users are tired of swiping. They’re looking for quality over quantity and genuine connections over endless texting. Now, a new class of LA-based dating apps is trying to capture their attention with a different approach: meeting IRL.
Share via