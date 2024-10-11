LA Times Today: The kidnapped heiress who became an ‘urban guerrilla’ and embraced her captors

It was one of the most infamous kidnappings in the 20th century: A 19-year old heiress goes missing from her dorm room, only to re-emerge months later as a part of the guerilla “army” that abducted her.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard joined Lisa McRee to talk about the enduring mystery surrounding Patricia Hearst for his series “Crimes of the Times.”