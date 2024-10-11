LA Times Today: ‘Romeo and Juliet’: Young couple robbed dispensaries, police say

Like a scene out of a movie, a masked thief sprays the security door of a cannabis dispensary with an AK-47. Over the course of a single summer, detectives allege a string of robberies were committed by a couple of 20-something bandits that LAPD dubbed “Romeo and Juliet.”



L.A. Times reporter Matthew Ormseth joined Kelvin Washington with the story.