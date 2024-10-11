LA Times Today: Missing house cat makes incredible trek from Yellowstone to California

It’s a classic Hollywood tale: pets separated from their human families and finding their way home against all odds for a tearful reunion. But this story of Rayne Beau the Siamese cat is true. He walked more than 800 miles from Yellowstone National Park to California to find his family.



Benny and Susanne Anguiano joined Lisa McRee to share their incredible story.