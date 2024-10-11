LA Times Today: Missing house cat makes incredible trek from Yellowstone to California
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
It’s a classic Hollywood tale: pets separated from their human families and finding their way home against all odds for a tearful reunion. But this story of Rayne Beau the Siamese cat is true. He walked more than 800 miles from Yellowstone National Park to California to find his family.
Benny and Susanne Anguiano joined Lisa McRee to share their incredible story.
Benny and Susanne Anguiano joined Lisa McRee to share their incredible story.