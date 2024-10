Coast Guard rescues man off Longboat Key following Hurricane Milton

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter crew rescued a man, Thursday, approximately 30 miles off Longboat Key following Hurricane Milton. The aircrew brought the man to Tampa General Hospital for further care, after he was found clinging to a cooler wearing a life jacket at approximately 1:30 p.m.