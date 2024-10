Visiting the Flight Path Museum

Have you visited the all-volunteer-run museum on the southern edge of LAX that tells the story of aviation history in Southern California? No? Tom Carroll hadn’t either, so he stopped by to chat with the museum president and hear what makes it special. The museum is open Thursday-Saturday from 12-4, tickets cost $5 but if you are a student, veteran/active military, senior, kid aged 12-18, or work at the airport, admission is $3. Kids under 12 are free.