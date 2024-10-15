LA Times Today: How prepared are you for a destructive earthquake?

Despite the number of earthquakes we’ve felt recently, experts say we’re actually in an earthquake drought. That’s because we haven’t had a big, destructive quake in 30 years.



That doesn’t mean a big one is imminent. But it does mean you need to be prepared.



Jose Lara is a seismic hazards branch manager with California’s office of emergency services. He joined Lisa McRee with some important advice.