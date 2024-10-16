LA Times Today: Spooky things to do in L.A. this Halloween season
Séances, cemeteries, haunted mansions – whatever your proclivity, you can find plenty of it this month in the days before Halloween.
L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens went in search of some Halloween horrors to find the most unique and immersive experiences.
