LA Times Today: Spooky things to do in L.A. this Halloween season

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Séances, cemeteries, haunted mansions – whatever your proclivity, you can find plenty of it this month in the days before Halloween.



L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens went in search of some Halloween horrors to find the most unique and immersive experiences.