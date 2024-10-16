Mookie Betts talks plate approach and the difficulty of bullpen games
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts talks to press ahead of NLDS Game 3 about trying to get his productivity up and how bullpen games affect each at bat.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.