Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:43
Mookie Betts talks plate approach and the difficulty of bullpen games
Sports

Mookie Betts talks plate approach and the difficulty of bullpen games

By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
Share via
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts talks to press ahead of NLDS Game 3 about trying to get his productivity up and how bullpen games affect each at bat.
SportsDodgers
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement