LA Times Today: Police brushed him off. So he exposed an international bike theft ring on his own

In 2020, at the height of the covid pandemic, bicycles were in high demand by those who feared using public transportation. Bike thefts soared.



When a cyber-security engineer from Portland, Oregon brought it to the attention of police, they brushed him off. So he started investigating on his own and uncovered an international bike theft ring.



That man, Bryan Hance, is the founder of “Bike Index,” and he joined Lisa McRee with details.