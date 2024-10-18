LA Times Today: Tony Award winning musical ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ makes L.A. debut

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The tony Award winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo” tells the story of a teenager with a rare genetic disorder that causes her to age four times faster than normal.



Now playing at the Pantages Hollywood, the musical is based on a play by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright David Lindsay Abaire, who teamed up with Tony Award winning composer Jeanine Tesori.



Kimberly Akimbo is currently playing at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through November 3. The show will be in Costa Mesa next year at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts starting January 21.