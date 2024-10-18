LA Times Today: ‘No one interfered’: Sex abuse in L.A. County juvenile halls in spotlight at Senate hearing
A 2003 law was supposed to end the rape of prisoners in correctional facilities across the country. But a recent congressional hearing made clear that sexual violence has not only persisted, but is happening to children, too.
The reports of sexual abuse have resulted in a deluge of lawsuits. L.A. Times reporters Andrea Castillo and Rebecca Ellis wrote about it.
