LA Times Today: For these California kids, the fight against climate change is personal

For many young Californians, climate change can be a mental health crisis, too. The constant drumbeat of environmental disasters can aggravate depression and anxiety. So, many are turning to activism to fight back.



Lisa McRee spoke with times reporter Alex Wigglesworth and 18-year-old Maya, who was part of a lawsuit against the EPA.