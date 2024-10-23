Advertisement
LA Times Today: If you’re a parent, Lauren Greenfield’s new doc about teens and social media ‘is a horror movie’
LA Times Today: If you’re a parent, Lauren Greenfield’s new doc about teens and social media ‘is a horror movie’

Racism, sexism, hate, pornography – we’ve heard warnings for years about the harmful effects of social media on young people. A new FX docuseries follows teens who grew up in the social media era, and puts a spotlight on the sometimes harrowing experiences they face.

Lauren Greenfield, the director of “Social Studies” joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.
