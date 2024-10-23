LA Times Today: The Menendez brothers spent decades fighting for freedom. Why they suddenly have a chance

Thirty five year after the killing of their parents, there is new interest in the Menendez brothers’ murder case thanks, in part, to a new documentary and a streaming TV show. But there’s also new interest from the D.A. And now, relatives of the brothers are calling for their release from prison.



L.A. Times crime reporter Richard Winton joined Lisa McRee with the latest.